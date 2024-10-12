Kenny Dillingham's postgame interview is epic
Kenny Dillingham is all of us right now.
After upsetting No. 16 Utah 27-19 on national television Friday night, Arizona State's 34-year-old head coach held one of the best postgame interviews of all time.
Surrounded by a mob of Arizona State students who stormed the field, Dillingham excitedly answered questions from ESPN sideline reporter Paul Carcaterra and yelled into the microphone for about a minute before jumping into the mob and disappearing into the night.
"You grew up in this town. Your'e an alum. When you look around and see this moment, what's it like for you?" asked Carcaterra.
"i was one of these guys! I was doing this!" yelled Dillingham as he jumped up and down and eventually disappeared into the crowd.
Watch the interview here:
Dillingham has taken Arizona State from a 3-9 season a year ago to 5-1 this season. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12, and they now look like legitimate conference title contenders.