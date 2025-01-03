NFL comparison for Cam Skattebo? One legend thinks he's the next Marshawn Lynch
Cam Skattebo was the best running back in the country for most of the 2024 college football season — and he hammered home that point with his Peach Bowl performance on New Year's Day.
Facing the best defense in the nation — a defense that had only allowed one 100-yard rusher all season, and those yards were gained in garbage time of a blowout victory — Skattebo put on a show, racking up 284 all-purpose yards and accounting for three touchdowns.
Arizona State lost to Texas 39-31in double overtime, but Skattebo and the Sun Devils earned the respect of fans, pundits, former players and everyone who watched the ASU-Texas College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
One former NFL player — Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens — likened Skattebo's style of play to former Cal Bears and Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch.
"I’ve been seeing snippets of this kid the last couple of years and after today I AM A CAM SKATTEBO fan!!!" wrote Owens on X. "He’s a dog!!! Respectfully, He’s the white version of BEASTMODE!!
Best Running Back In College Football?
After Arizona State's 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game, Skattebo made headlines when he said he was the best running back in college football.
“Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. And I’m going to stand on that,” Skattebo said after rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and catching a 33-yard TD pass in three quarters of play. “I'm going to keep proving people wrong. And whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem.”
Coming into the Texas matchup, Skattebo made headlines again when he said he was unstoppable.
"They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me. There's nobody out there that can stop me," Skattebo said during Peach Bowl media day. "We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried. We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there."
It turns out, Skattebo was right. He torched Texas for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 8 passes for 99 yards, including a 62-yard reception on a go route down the left sideline. For good measure, he added a 42-yard touchdown pass on a halfback pass — and it was only a touchdown pass because he called an audible.
"It was actually supposed to be a throwback to the quarterback," Skattebo said on the Dan Patrick Show. "I checked my receiver to a fade ball. ... Sam [Leavitt] told me the drive before 'somebody rolled up my ankle, I can't really run. So you're going to have to make something happen' ... As soon as I seen that guy [Malik McClain] one-on-one I knew we had the better athlete."
NFL Draft Projections For Skattebo
While Marshawn Lynch was a first-round draft pick, Skattebo is projected to be drafted in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso thinks Skattebo could go in the third round — and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield could be a significant factor.
"As a receiver out of the backfield, Skattebo is highly dependable," Trapasso wrote. "He has reliable hands, minimal drop issues, and isn't solely a body-catcher. Once in space, his physicality and agility make him a nightmare for defenders, leveraging his traits to maximize yards after the catch."
Regardless of where he goes, somebody is going to get a player who refuses to be tackled.