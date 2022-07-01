Pac-12 Authorized to 'Explore All Expansion Options'

In a press release from the conference, the Pac-12 is now open to adding potential options for the future.

The Pac-12 conference released the following statement on Friday:

"The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options. The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes."

The comments come just one day following announcements from USC and UCLA declaring their departure from the Pac-12 within two years, as both schools are slated to join the Big Ten in 2024.

Now, fears for what the Pac-12 may do to salvage its prestige have many wondering if they will be able to hold onto other major programs such as Oregon and Washington.

The Huskies put out this statement on Friday:

Other schools such as Oregon State and Washington State, geographically limited and failing to have the same prestige as their departing counterparts, may suffer the brunt of the consequences when the dust is finally settled.

The Pac-12 may indeed try to welcome teams from the MAC or WAC in order to maintain their bulk. With Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12, some of those teams may also have interest in joining.

However, losing two large programs such as USC and UCLA will surely shake the Pac-12 for the worst.

The dominoes continue to fall in the new world of college football, and it may be too late for the Pac-12 to adjust.

