Point spread for Arizona State-Oklahoma State game grows after Sam Leavitt news
Good news for Arizona State football fans: Sam Leavitt is officially back.
After Monday's practice, Sun Devils football coach Kenny Dillingham said Leavitt "should be back" for Saturday's game at Oklahoma State. Coming off a rib injury, Dillingham said they still needed to see Leavitt practice at full speed.
That happened on Wednesday, and Dillingham liked what he saw.
"He looked good. He had a really good day," Dillingham told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "He's gonna be the guy."
After taking a shot to the ribs in ASU's 27-19 win over Utah on Oct. 11, Leavitt missed the next game at Cincinnati, a 24-14 loss. With the bye week, he has now had nearly three weeks to heal heading into Saturday's Big 12 road game in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
With Leavitt as the staring quarterback, Arizona State surprised the college football world by jumping out to a 5-1 start. In six games Leavitt has passed for 1,166 yards and 8 touchdowns and rushed for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns.
With Leavitt's status uncertain going into the week the Sun Devils opened as 1.5-point road favorites over the Cowboys. After Wednesday's practice update, the point spread jumped to 3.5. The over/under also grew from 57.5 to 58.5.
The weather conditions could be a factor on Saturday. The current weather forecast for Stillwater around game time is 70 degrees with a 90% chance of rain. There's also a possibility of a thunderstorm.
Here are the updated betting odds for the Arizona State at Oklahoma State Big 12 football matchup this weekend:
Arizona State at Oklahoma State Betting Odds
Moneyline: Arizona State -154, Oklahoma State +128
Spread: Arizona State -3.5 (+100)
Over/Under: 58.5
Kickoff time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. MST/7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1