Sun Devils DL Omarr Norman-Lott Enters Transfer Portal

Arizona State DL Omarr Norman-Lott is just the latest player to enter the transfer portal.

Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported.

Norman-Lott had 30 tackles and two sacks last season, and was expected to become a significant contributor moving forward in 2022.

Norman-Lott is the sixth Arizona State player since Apr. 21 to enter the transfer portal.

Linebacker Eric Gentry, who entered on the same day as starting receiver Ricky Pearsall, just committed to USC.

Norman-Lott is the latest in a laundry list of projected starters that have now made their intentions to leave clear, joining the likes of Gentry, Pearsall, Jermayne Lole, Jayden Daniels and Spencer Lovell.

Norman-Lott first arrived at Arizona State as a freshman in 2020 after being the highest ranked defensive tackle prospect in the state of California. He appeared in 11 games last season.

With Lole and Norman-Lott potentially gone, the Sun Devils' depth along the defensive line will be tested in what was thought to be strongest position group on the team. Guys such as Robby Harrison and B.J. Green now have opportunities to shine.

Players have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal and still have immediate eligibility for 2022. Players can still return to their initial school but risk their scholarship not being honored.

