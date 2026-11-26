The turkey is in the oven, the Territorial Cup is on deck and Sun Devil Hoops are playing in multi-team events. It's officially the holidays.

In honor of Thanksgiving, what should ASU fans be thankful for this "Feast Week"?

Randy Bennett

After a decade of Bobby Hurley at the helm, for better or for worse, the Sun Devils have a new flavor at the Thanksgiving table for their men's basketball program.

Longtime Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett brings a defensive, rebounding-first mind to Tempe, a stark contrast to the past decade of ASU MBB.

So far, so good: ASU went 5-0 to open their season, and against No. 20 LSU in their first true test of the year, the Devils fell just short of their first non-conference ranked win since 2022.

There is a lot to be fixed, but there is also a lot of promise in what is to come with Bennett in town, including recruiting. Could Bennett turn ASU hoops from kids' table-level to dining with the kings of college basketball?

Jake Fette & ASU Football's Youth Movement

When ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham benched QB1 Cutter Boley in a 53-25 blowout loss to Texas Tech, the season felt like it was dead and gone.

But after a soft launch of freshmen RB Cardae Mack vs. Hawaii and an injury to QB2 Mikey Keene that thrust freshmen QB3 Jake Fette into the starting role, the Sun Devils found their spark again.

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Fette and Mack led the Sun Devils to three wins in their first five true games as starters, helping ASU reach bowl eligibility after some dark moments in October.

"The future is very bright in my opinion," Dillingham said. "The young guys that are playing, our signing class, the momentum of the program-I'm not concerned about that, one iota."

Molly Miller

It's hard to not be thankful for victories.

ASU women's basketball head coach Molly Miller has done exactly that. 21 straight times.

Miller has not lost a single non-conference game since making the move to Tempe, going 14-0 in 2025 and starting 7-0 in 2026.

The second-year head coach should also be thanked for her impressive transfer class, a class that has already paid dividends this season.

ASU transfer guard Ruby Whitehorn led the Devils in their most recent win vs. San Jose State, scoring 21 points on top of six rebounds.

Fellow transfer Rashunda Jones added 15 points on a night when ASU shot over 50% from the field, highlighting the uptick in talent while still maintaining the Molly Miller grit and hustle.

"Do not let your opponent dictate the energy, because we dictate the standard." Miller said.

That standard was met.