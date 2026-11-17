Hold off on those travel plans, Sun Devils.

Reported by Tony Cordasco of Vegas' Saturday Sports Beat, UNLV football will be bowing out of their non-conference home game against Arizona State next season. Here's everything to know:

Non-Conference, No Vegas

Cordasco's report was quickly picked up and confirmed by multiple sources, including UNLV head coach Dan Mullen stating that the Rebels will instead host Colorado State next season.

This "boom" of non-conference cancellations and restructuring began this past summer, when the SEC announced they were moving to a nine-game conference schedule.

This hurt non-conference dates, such as LSU vs. Arizona State in 2029 and 2030, which was cancelled back in July.

But this also got the ball rolling on non-conference reutilization, with programs from all over the map going back to the drawing board.

Within the last calendar year, ASU has cancelled dates with Texas, LSU, Florida and now UNLV.

A New Era

Under the new expanded 24-team College Football Playoff (CFP) format, Power Four conference programs (SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12) must play at least 10 total games against Power Four opponents or Notre Dame to qualify for CFP consideration.

While this doesn't affect a school like UNLV, this will likely make Arizona State reconsider their non-conference scheduling.

As of now, ASU has 10 power-conference games, via nine conference games and a non-conference home date with Texas A&M. However, based on ASU's recent pass with SEC scheduling, nothing is for certain.

Unhappy Sun Devils

While schedules remain up in the air across the sport, many fans have voiced their disappointment in the UNLV cancellation.

"Can’t understate how disappointed I am that this UNLV game got cancelled…again. First scheduled for 2020, the COVID year, also my senior year. Was going to be the first-ever game in Allegiant Stadium. Whole friend group had plans to go…," One ASU fan wrote online. "Now can’t go this year either, sad!"

Non-conference fixtures are one of the best opportunities for college football fans to travel and see their team in new venues, such as ASU's trip to Texas A&M earlier this year.

At the moment, ASU has no non-conference travel planned for 2027. With dates against Akron, Cal Poly and Texas A&M still set on the calendar, the Sun Devils could open the season with three straight home games.

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2027 ASU Non-Conference:

vs. Akron

vs. Cal Poly

vs. Texas A&M

2028 ASU Non-Conference:

vs. Southern Mississippi

vs. Northern Arizona

at San Diego State

2029 ASU Non-Conference:

vs. Northern Arizona

vs. San Diego State

2031 ASU Non-Conference:

at Stanford

2032 ASU Non-Conference:

vs. Idaho State

vs. Stanford

2034 ASU Non-Conference:

vs. Northern Arizona

*As of Nov. 17, 2026