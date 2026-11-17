Despite the ups and downs of Kenny Dillingham's fourth season in Tempe, his group still holds a path back to AT&T Stadium, where they won the 2024 Big 12 title.

Even through all the outcomes that would need to happen, the Sun Devils weren't deterred that season late, and still hold a 'chip and a chair' to get in the dance. Here's what would need to happen with two weeks remaining.

November 20-21 Rooting Guide

It goes without saying that this scenario involves Arizona State winning both of their upcoming games. Their upcoming game against Oklahoma State is the most important piece of the puzzle to begin with.

On Friday, Nov. 20, at 4 pm MST, Iowa State travels to UCF, taking on the Knights after they fell to the Sun Devils following bizarre circumstances. UCF will need to bounce back and beat the high-scoring Cyclones, who have operated in an old-school Big 12 play style for most of the season, putting up 40 or more points in four of their last eight contests.

During the 10 am MST time slot, the Sun Devils should be rooting for Colorado to go on the road and take down Cincinnati. Both teams sit at 2-5 in conference, with the Bearcats slightly better overall at 5-5 compared to the Buffaloes 4-6. However, Colorado is coming off an upset win over Houston at home, putting up 42 points in a bounce-back effort after falling to the Sun Devils in Tempe the week prior.

Secondly, Kansas will need to upset BYU. The Jayhawks have played plenty of close games recently, despite also being 2-5 in the Big 12. Their previous four games have been decided by one, six, and one point, before a comfortable 23-point win on the road against West Virginia. This plays a major factor in getting BYU to three conference losses, the same as the Sun Devils currently.

At 11 am MST, West Virginia over Houston may seem like a meaningless result, but it holds large implications in the grand scheme. Without it, Arizona State's conference opponent win percentage in the final tiebreaker dips below Baylor. So the Mountaineers will have to find their footing at home after that blowout loss to Kansas in Morgantown and take down the 20th-ranked Cougars.

1:30 MST, Baylor takes on Texas Tech in a game where both teams remain alive for the title race and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sun Devils with their wins on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, respectively. However, with a Baylor win in Waco on Saturday, it would keep Arizona State's hopes alive for the time being.

5:00 MST will feel familiar for Sun Devil fans, as they'll root against their rivals in Arizona, as the Wildcats travel to Manhattan, KS, to play Kansas State. The home Wildcats are in the middle of a dismal 1-6 conference record season, last in the Big 12 and down from their usual aspirations. If they can pull off the upset, it opens the door even wider for Arizona State to step in.

Finally, at 7 pm MST, another game that may seem irrelevant is Utah at TCU, as the Sun Devils would face Utah in the title game regardless. However, Arizona State needs the Utes to remain unbeaten, again due to conference opponent win percentage.

Despite all the seemingly chaotic and exact circumstances needed, the Sun Devils will take some comfort in rooting for six of eight home teams this upcoming week, including their own matchup against Oklahoma State.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Laid out one more time, ASU needs: UCF over Iowa State, Kansas over BYU, Colorado over Cincinnati on the road, West Virginia over Houston, Baylor over Texas Tech, Kansas State over Arizona, Utah over TCU on the road.

November 26-28:

Again, this scenario doesn't work if Arizona State doesn't take care of their own business, which would mean going on the road in the 100th Territorial Cup and beating Arizona. Regardless of where the Sun Devils' chances at the title game sit, it will be a massive game as always, with the highest of stakes. Now, for the crazy parts.

Compared to the week prior, Arizona State will be looking for some unlikely road upsets on rivalry weekend to keep their hopes alive. That begins on Thanksgiving, when they need TCU to beat Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX. The Horned Frogs have had an up-and-down year, with solid performances in losing efforts against ranked teams like BYU and Arizona, which was on the road. They'll need their best work yet to finish the season strong and give the Sun Devils another boost.

Friday, Nov 27 brings one of the tallest tasks yet. West Virginia needed to climb the mountain no one has climbed to this point and beat undefeated and potentially #1 Utah in Salt Lake City. More conference opponent win percentage shenanigans are in play, so despite not battling for position with Utah, this is an important game for Sun Devil faithful.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Sun Devils still need more results. Besides their own upset bid going their way, they'd need Kansas State to win Farmageddon in Ames, IA, over Iowa State and Colorado to beat UCF in Boulder at 12 pm MST. Then, at 1:30 pm MST, BYU would have to hold strong against Cincinnati at home. Same for Oklahoma State against Kansas at 4:15 pm MST.

The final piece of the puzzle at this point would be Baylor against Houston, at 7:15 pm MST. If the Bears were able to down the Cougars on the road, it would set up a situation where Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech, and Arizona State were all tied for second in the conference at 6-3. There, the Sun Devils would edge ahead via conference opponent win percentage. Essentially, how good did your conference schedule perform during the season? By the narrowest of margins, Arizona State would emerge in front, with a .5062 conference opponent win percentage, compared to BYU's .4938, Baylor's .4938, and Texas Tech's .4815.

Again, the final week results would need to be as follows: TCU over Texas Tech on the road, West Virginia over Utah on the road, Kansas State over Iowa State on the road, Colorado over UCF, BYU over Cincinnati, Oklahoma State over Kansas, Baylor over Houston on the road, and of course, the Sun Devils capturing the Territorial Cup.

All of that would result in Arizona State returning to the Big 12 Championship game, where they'd have the chance to get back in the College Football Playoff field again.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham with the Big 12 Championship trophy after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All of these calculations were done on the website linked here, using official Big 12 tie-breaking procedures. If there is another path, I have not found it. If you are able to figure out another way for Arizona State to reach AT&T Stadium, email it to me at fletchera132@gmail.com.

ASU vs. Oklahoma State is set for 8:15 p.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 21, live from Tempe on ESPN.