What Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said after the final College Football Playoff Rankings
Just over three months after being picked to finish last in the 16-team Big 12 Conference, the Arizona State football team is headed to the 12-team College Football Playoff as the lone representative from the Big 12.
The Sun Devils (11-2) received the No. 4 seed in the CFP and a first-round bye into the quarterfinals. They will have over three weeks off before playing the winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, who was named Big 12 Coach of the Year last week, met with the media Sunday on a conference call to talk about the Peach Bowl, the CFP berth and much more. Here are the highlights from Dillingham's press conference:
Dillingham On How Close His Team Is
"For us, we're just trying to be the best versions of us. I don't know why we're having the success we're having other than these guys are special. You walk into the room with these guys and they've just got a special air about themselves. They truly live every day with a chip on their shoulder, and I think that's what's got us this point, is that chip on their shoulder. They all live to push themselves to be better, and then they they genuinely care about each other. Sixty guys hung out together last night when they got back in town. How often does that happen in today's day and age of social media and phones? Do 60 people go to the same place? I think that's really our secret sauce right now is the genuine relationships our players have with each other."
Dillingham On Getting National Exposure
"Hopefully this stage, in our brand being out there shows people that we can be one of the newer brands in college football. Every 10 to 15 years a new brand shows up and a new brand becomes a national brand. I really think Arizona State has a brand that can reach nationally. We just have to create some some consistency here and win here and I think this is the first step in creating both of those things."
Dillingham On Managing The Long Layoff
"Our guys, this week, will have off until Sunday. So after tonight's banquet they'll have off until next Sunday ... get to go home, get to get refreshed, get their minds right. Everybody's going to tell them how good they are this week when they go home and all that stuff, and hopefully they can get that flushed out of their mind when we come back Sunday and realize that we're still probably the worst team in this playoff according to what everybody believes. So we still have a chip on our shoulder."
"We've got to find the balance in practice of getting the guys fresh, slash, working at a high level. I'm going to call some people that have done this before. To be honest I haven't, and to act like I have all the answers is not the truth, so why wouldn't I call somebody who's done this before? I have a few names — I'm not going to mention the guys — I'm going to call and ask their opinion of of how they balanced this out and how they were successful."
Dillingham On How ASU Is Built For Sustained Success
"When I first got here our plan was never to win in year two. Our plan was to win in year three. Our plan was to sign younger transfers that we could build around for year three and hopefully then turn a corner with enough youth on our team that we've recruited. So because of that 35 of the 44 guys on our two-deep have the ability to return. So hopefully we can get back 35 of the 44 guys that have got us here."
"Obviously nowadays with the portal and NIL, and us not being one of the top NIL programs in the country, there is a chance that other teams try to come in and poach some of our guys, which is unfortunate. But I think the majority of our team wants to be here and will stay together. And I think you combine that with the freshmen that we've signed in the past that'll be better, I think we have a really good building block for next year to sustain this success and not just be a flash in the pan."
Dillingham On The Transfer Portal Opening
"I feel like guys will want to be here. I think the success we've had with the guys that have come here speaks for itself. I think the relationships we've had and built with the guys that are coming back here, and those guys hopefully not choosing to enter the portal, but choosing to stay here and continue to build this, is a testament to the culture that we have. I think that's really what matters, is the people that come here, love it here. And the people who transfer here want to be here and want to stay here. And I think that says something about the guys, the relationships in today's day and age in college football. So it's going to be big.
Dillingham On Being Honest With Recruits
"What we're looking to do is make our team better. And like I tell every person I ever signed, my job is to sign somebody better than you — point blank. And that's going to be from now until forever. If you want something guaranteed this is not the place for you. If you want somebody to tell you the truth and be honest with you, it's a great spot. But you better not have soft feelings because when we get in my office and we have a real conversation, it's going to be real. And I think that's what it's about. I think that's what guys need more than ever is real conversations."
Dillingham On Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
"Dan is one of the best coaches I've ever been around. Dan was at my wedding, Dan and his wife Sophia. I've known Dan since I was a high school coach in Arizona. I have so much respect for Dan, not just as a head coach, but as a football mind. His ability to go offense, defense, special teams and to be involved in all three phases is, in my opinion, really special. And then I think he's an elite motivator.