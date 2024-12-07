Cam Skattebo makes claim for Heisman Trophy with Big 12 championship performance
Arizona State senior running back Cam Skattebo gave Heisman Trophy voters something to think about before they submit their final ballots with an outstanding performance in ASU's dominant 45-19 Big 12 football championship game victory over Iowa State on Saturday.
Skattebo rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and added another score on a 33-yard catch-and-run TD reception to lead the Sun Devils to their first outright conference championship since 1996.
It was not clear skies and rainbows for The Valley's hero — every run was earned.
Skattebo set up his first of two rushing scores with his best Marshawn Lynch "Beast Mode" impression, breaking five tackles for a 47-yard gain. Just one minute into the second quarter on 1st-and-10, Skattebo cut back on what looked like a congested run in the backfield and found a hole. He met two Iowa State defenders at the first-down mark. What appeared to be a good run miraculously turned into an outstanding run, breaking free and taking off downfield. Along the way he shook off three more Cyclone defenders before finally being slowed down nearly 50 yards later. Four plays later, he punched in a three-yard run for his first score to give the Sun Devils a 17-10 lead.
He was just getting started.
As the second quarter neared its end, Skattebo turned nothing into something once more for a 53-yard run with less than a minute left to play. Iowa State was doing its best to swarm Skattebo with multiple defenders, but you'd need an army to take him down on first contact.
Skattebo met a Cyclone four yards into the run before another defender came to help. Unlike an actual cyclone, Iowa State's defender couldn't hold on. Skattebo spun out, split two defenders on another cutback and turned on the jets for a very big gain. He was rewarded three plays later with a two-yard touchdown run to close out the half.
His last of three scores came by way of a swing pass in the Sun Devils last drive of the third quarter. His easiest touchdown of the day, Skattebo trotted through a wide open lane for 33 yards to reach pay dirt. It was a prize well earned for all of his other tough runs.
If there ever was any debate on if Skattebo deserves to be a Heisman finalist, this game is what they'll talk about in the argument.
The win over Iowa State puts Skattebo just a few yards shy of 1,600 rushing yards on the season, with 19 touchdowns. His 38 receiving yards from the game pushed his season total over 500 yards, and another score through the air made it his third on the year.
Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado junior cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter are the favorites to win the Heisman, but there is no reason Skattebo shouldn't be on that stage with them.
Jeanty's rushing totals are inarguable. With 2,497 rushing yards this season and a berth in the College Football Playoff, he could break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record. But in comparison to Skattebo, he's had significantly more carries (344 to Skattebo's 264) and is a non-factor in Boise State's passing game with almost 400 less receiving yards than Skattebo.
And though they'll both be playing in the College Football Playoff, Skattebo and the Sun Devils' route was much harder (and unexpected) than Boise State's, playing in a Big 12 Conference that finished with four nationally-ranked teams. The Mountain West Conference only finished with two.
In terms of Hunter, we truly haven't seen this caliber of a two-way playmaker since Charles Woodson's 1997 Heisman run; however, two things Skattebo has that Hunter doesn't is a Big 12 title and a CFP berth. Coming out of the same conference, that's gotta count for something.
Heisman ballots officially close Monday. With all eyes on Skattebo on one of college football's biggest stages, he showed how great he truly is.