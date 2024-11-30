Nick Saban calls Cam Skattebo his 'favorite player in college football'
If future Hall of Fame college football coach Nick Saban knows anything about football, it’s the running back position.
During his 17-year tenure as Alabama’s head coach, Saban had 13 running backs drafted to the NFL. Saban has produced two Heisman trophy winners from this group: current Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram II (2009). Five of his backs have been drafted in the first round. He’s even had two drafted in the same draft on two separate occasions (2016, 2019).
It’s safe to say the man knows a little something about the position.
It should be no surprise that the player who caught his eye is Arizona State football’s greatest weapon: Cam Skattebo.
On ESPN College GameDay Saturday, Saban professed his admiration of Skattebo’s tough style of play.
“That Cam Skattebo guy, that’s gotta be my favorite player in college football,” Saban said.
If you’ve watched Skattebo all season, it’s no surprise that one of football’s greatest minds is fond of him, and he absolutely deserves to be in conversation with those past Crimson Tide backs.
The senior has led the charge for the No. 16 Sun Devils, rushing for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season. He is one of the most versatile running backs in the game, adding 460 receiving yards and two more scores. He is coming off a season-high three touchdowns in last week’s upset of then-No. 14 BYU.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham had one of the greatest finds in the transfer portal by far in Skattebo. With the Sun Devils playing rival Arizona with Big 12 Championship implications on the line and the taste of last season’s 59-23 loss to the Wildcats still in their mouths, expect Dillingham to give the ball to Coach Saban’s favorite guy.