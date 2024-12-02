All Sun Devils

Arizona State coach gives Jordyn Tyson injury update

The Sun Devils will be without their star wide receiver on Saturday

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona State will have to face Iowa State without one of its best players.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who injured his shoulder in the Sun Devils 49-7 win over Arizona on Saturday, was ruled "out indefinitely" by ASU coach Kenny Dillingham on Monday.

Tyson, who was rated the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation by Pro Football Focus, finished the regular season with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 8 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats before being driven into the turf after a catch in the third quarter.

Tyson remained on the turf for several minutes before being helped off the field, holding his left shoulder. After heading to the locker room to be evaluated, he returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

The FOX broadcasting crew reported that the injury was to Tyson's collarbone. A broken collarbone takes a minimum of six weeks to heal, which would end Tyson's season.

Tyson will be difficult to replace. He has twice as many receiving touchdowns, yards and catches as ASU’s next leader in receptions, senior running back Cam Skattebo. In Tyson's absence, senior wide receivers Xavier Guillory and Melquan Stovall will need to help fill the void, as will junior tight end Chamon Metayer.

Arizona State (10-2) and Iowa State (10-2) will face off Saturday at 10 a.m. MST in the Big 12 football championship game in Arlington, Texas. The Sun Devils are currently favored by 2.5 points. The winner will get an automatic berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

