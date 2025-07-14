Graham Rossini Discusses Arizona State Athletics
The Arizona State athletic programs have been in much better shape in the last year since Graham Rossini took over as Athletic Director.
The NIL situation is improved, Molly Miller was hired as women's basketball head coach, and many Olympic sports have continued to grow despite the changing landscape of collegiate athletics.
Rossini traveled with Kenny Dillingham and a group of players to Big 12 Media Days last week in Frisco, Texas - the AD obviously took part in many festivities as a central part of the development of the program over the last 12 months.
One of the rounds Rossini made was an interview with Max Zepeda of Cronkite Sports, where topics ranging from revenue sharing to the Big 12 preseason standings poll being discontinued were discussed.
On the changing landscape of college athletics:
"So grateful for our fanbase, our donors, out corporate partners. They are the reason that we are able to have this success that we are having. Every dollar that we make, we are re-investing into our athletes, and the cost of doing business is changing as we're going to the House settlement and rev share..."
On the Big 12 media poll being discontinued:
"Not a difficult decision at all. We believe that we want to start the season with every 16 fanbases thinking that there's a chance to compete at a high level and you know last year was a good example. We were picked last, we started 16th, we weren't on anybody's radar despite the progression in our season. It wasn't until around Thanksgiving time that the nation was starting to pay attention to what was happening in Tempe. I do think that hurt us kind of as we were getting into that late push and CFP rankings were coming out... we're trying to grow the brand of the Big 12."
The Sun Devils would have presumably been the favorites had the poll been conducted - as five individual players were named to the All-Big 12 team ahead of the event - now is the time for the team to take the field and prove themselves yet again.
Sam Leavitt was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year ahead of the 2025 season, and Leavitt, Jodyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman were named to preseason All-Big 12 honors.
