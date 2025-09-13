Hayden Vercher Provides Insight into ASU Commitment
Multiple schools have started to land various prospects as they continue to build their class, including a team that has already assembled its roster but is still seeking additional prospects.
But in the meantime, the team, like Arizona State, has landed the majority of its top guys, including a guy like Hayden Vercher. Vercher is a tight end who is one of the better names on the list. He has been committed for quite some time and is a loyal prospect.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to provide more of an insight.
EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Vercher Provides Insight Surrounding His ASU Commitment
- "Great, I’m in contact with the coaches all the time, and I’m excited to get to ASU," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his commitment updates at this time.
He then went into conversation about which coaches on the coaching staff, he had the chance to talk to consistently and the coaches that he has built a relationship with this off-season as he continues to build upon what he already has with the hopes of being able to walk away this season as one of the more popular players who is committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils at this time
- "Coach Mohns communicates with me regularly and also Jeremy Platt and Trent Birch."
There are multiple games that the talented prospect is interested in attending for a visit, but there is one in specific in which she has already scheduled a visit. This is arguably the most important game of the season for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and one of the more intriguing home games that they will have for the remainder of the season. He provides the date when speaking to the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "I’m planning to go and watch the Texas Tech game for sure. Hopefully, I can get to a couple more games."
There are many different players that keep getting hit up on a daily basis, including a guy like Hayden Vercher, who has been hit up by the outside programs. Is this a factor in his recruitment?
- "A few coaches have checked in, but I’m pretty clear on the fact that I’m committed to ASU. I was clear on that in my junior year, also when coaches came to visit or called me, so I think most are respecting that."
There are multiple schools that have reached out, but will he visit any of them?
- "No, I’m not visiting any other school."
