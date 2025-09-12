Multiple Arizona State Commits Update Their Visit Plans
The Arizona State Sun Devils are doing their job at a very high level when it comes to recruiting prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, which is a big part of their recruiting process, as simply getting people on campus, which is exactly what they were able to do multiple times so far.
The majority of their commitments have been visited multiple times, and they continue to visit, as a large majority of these commitments have already set their future visit dates for this season, as the majority of these guys will visit during the season.
Multiple different commits from the 2026 recruiting class have been able to visit, but if they can continue visiting, the bond will be tighter than ever entering their college career.
Multiple different commits have already spoken with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss their future visit dates, as many of them have visits lined up, with some of them having multiple visits lined up, depending on location and time restraints.
Here's what the majority of the commits that have spoken with Arizona State Sun Devils in recent memory had to say about their visit plans when it comes to visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils this season
Marques Uini
- "Yeah, I plan on getting out to a game soon. I don’t know the exact date yet, but I want to be back on campus, see the game-day atmosphere, and spend time with the coaches and players. Every time I visit, it feels more and more like home."
Cooper Reid
- "I was just up there for the NAU game. Got to spend some time with the other commits like Jake and Zeth, which is always fun. And got to meet Mason and Landon, who are some great dudes, and I can’t wait to get up to Tempe and become teammates with all the guys.
Zeth Thues
- "Yes, I plan on making it too as much home games as possible."
Mason Marden
"I visited last week for the opening game, and I will return for Texas Tech and West Virginia."
Ronald Derrick
- "I do plan on going to the Texas Tech game on October 18th. I look forward to witnessing the full game day experience."
Cardae Mack
- "I will be at the ASU vs. Texas Tech game, and the U of H game."
