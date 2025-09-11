Arizona State Commit Marques Uini Drops Details on His Recruiting
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed multiple different commits, including Marques Uini. Uini is easily one of the more popular names in this class, simply due to the fact that he is one of the more talented players in the class.
Uini is an offensive lineman from the state of Texas who has a lot of talent, and is one of the better commits in the class. He is also loyal, which he details in a conversation with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State Commit Marques Uini Details His Recruiting Updates
- "My commitment to Arizona State has been solid. From the moment I made my decision, I knew ASU was the right spot for me. The more I talk with the coaches and learn about the program, the more confident I feel. I’m all in on being a Sun Devil," the talented prospect stated when discussing his commitment updates with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The Arizona Sun Devils commit within, then jump into a conversation about which coach has really started to play a role in his life.
- "I’ve been talking with Coach Tui a lot, and our conversations have been great. He’s always telling me how much he believes in me and the role I can play in their defense. It’s not just football either. He checks in on me as a person, too. That’s made me feel even better about my decision."
The talented player has a plan to get back on campus sooner rather than later, but is there a set date at this time?
- "Yeah, I plan on getting out to a game soon. I don’t know the exact date yet, but I want to be back on campus, see the game-day atmosphere, and spend time with the coaches and players. Every time I visit, it feels more and more like home."
Is Uini being targeted by multiple different schools at this time and if so, is he going to go anywhere else or even think about it?
- "No, I don’t have any other schools hitting me up right now. I’m not looking around and I don’t want to go anywhere else. I’m 100% locked in with Arizona State."
Is the Arizona State Sun Devils commit talking about going to another school for a visit?
"No, I don’t have plans to visit anywhere else. I’m committed to ASU, and that’s where I want to be. My focus is just on getting ready to show up and contribute right away."
