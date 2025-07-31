Hines Ward on Coaching Style, View on ASU's Talent
The Arizona State football season is now roughly a month away from kicking off.
The season is now just 29 days away after opening fall camp up on Wednesday in a major way - head coach Kenny Dillingham went as far to say that the debut session was the best first practice he has witnessed since taking the job.
Wide receiver/recently elevated assistant head coach Hines Ward shared many of the same sentiments after his unit thoroughly impressed - which was one of many topics that he addressed in his post-practice media availability on Wednesday.
One of the highlights of the time was Ward discussing how he views his role as a coach heading into his second camp leading one of the more talented position groups on the entire roster.
"I'm not here to be these guys' friend... I told them, when we're in training camp I'm gonna be an A-hole because I want details."
Ward's coaching style lines up with how he approached the game as a player at the highest level - a technically sound player for one of the most no-nonsense organizations in the history of professional sports in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The player development factor that the Super Bowl winner brings to the table is evident in Jordyn Tyson - who had an astounding showing on Wednesday.
Despite the hard-lined approach, he still is confident in the position group and believes that they are ahead of schedule:
"I tell those guys, 'I harp on the little details in the playbook... so your natural abilities will just show.'"
The uptick in talent of this season's wideout group should be conspicuous. Jalen Moss provides a reliable possession receiver that is great at tracking the ball and grabbing contested catches. Jaren Hamilton is a burner that could be the x-factor of the Sun Devil offense. Malik McClain showed big-play ability a season ago in the two games he played in.
In conclusion, Sam Leavitt shouldn't have an issue when it comes to spreading the wealth across the field this season.
