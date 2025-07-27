How Crucial Is Hines Ward for Arizona State Recruiting?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have one of the better staffs in the nation. This helps them win games on Saturday as well as recruit the best of the best. They have one of the best recruit staffs in the world, but there are certain positions that they can give a great pitch for. One of the positions that they have been targeting heavily is the wide receiver position.
The Sun Devils currently have one commitment at the wide receiver position, but originally had one commitment in the state of Georgia with Nalin Scott.
WR Recruiting
Scott flipped his commitment from the Arizona State Sun Devils to another school. That school is the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which is a team that the Cornhuskers beat originally for the prospect. They now only have a commitment from Cooper Reid at the position.
Reid is a primary player for the Sun Devils in the class, and is one of the better players at the position in the state of Texas. He currently attends Dripping Springs High School, and is one of the better players in the city of Dripping Springs, Texas.
The Sun Devils will hope to land more wide receivers in the class, but at the minimum they will be looking to land some of the best players at the position in the 2027 recruiting class. they have offered many different players that could qualify as a home run recruit.
They have offered many different players in the class at the position, as they have offered 32 players in the class.
The top players that they have offered in the class is Monshun Sales. Sales is a five-star recruit with plenty of potential. He is also one of the better prospects in the nation at this time. He is rated as the second highest-rated player in the country falling behind Jamier Brown. Brown is one of the better players in the class, but has yet to be offered by the Sun Devils at this time.
They are also recruiting players heavily in the 2028 class at the position. This will be a position of need, but considering they have one of the better coaches in the nation at the position, and someone that many look up to, this shouldn't be hard for the Sun Devils to do thanks to the great group of people they have on their staff that cares about the players they recruit.
