3 Things to Watch in ASU-Texas State
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is seeking to end the third non-conference slate as head coach of the Arizona State football program on a high note - as his team takes on Texas State in anticipation of the Big 12 opener against Baylor.
The discourse around Arizona State this week has been that the 2025 team has its work cut out for them following a loss to Mississippi State last week.
Putting together a strong 60-minute showing tonight is of paramount importance to head into conference play on a high note - below are three things to watch as the team is in pursuit of just that.
How Arizona State Begins Game
Ultimately, the most glaring reason the Sun Devils lost last week was due to an incredibly slow start offensively.
While the defense did cede big plays, the offense didn't find a rhythm until very late in the first half.
OC Marcus Arroyo and Dillingham have very likely developed a game script that is specifically designed to get QB Sam Leavitt more comfortable at the infant stages of the game without abandoning the run game.
Keep an eye on what the first drive - perhaps even two drives - end up resulting in.
How Brown/Udoh Arrangement Plays Out
Starting RB Kyson Brown is very unlikely to play tonight after exiting early in last week's loss - this opens the door for Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh to form a duo that Arizona State fans should continue to feel confident in.
Udoh received 23 carries last week, while Brown took 18 - the latter also hauled in three passes.
It will be intriguing to see how Arroyo and Dillingham distribute the snap count/touch count in this battle.
How Secondary Attacks Bobcats' Offense
The Arizona State secondary is in the bottom half when it comes to yards allowed per dropback to begin the season, and Texas State's dynamic vertical attack poses a direct challenge to the talented group.
DC Brian Ward typically dials up an aggressive defense that is built on consistent pass rush, varying coverages to confuse the opposing quarterback, and high-level run support - it will be seen how the back third of the defense performs this week fairly early on.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
