Former Alabama Star Praises Kenny Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham has struck gold in virtually everything he has done since taking over as the head coach of Arizona State football nearly three years ago.
One of the most marked successes of his time as the head coach has been his immaculate work in the transfer portal - key Sun Devils such as Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Xavion Alford have been added via the transfer route, all three went from being under-appreciated castaways to among the best players in college football.
The next potential star transfer could be former Alabama wide receiver Jaren Hamilton - who is coming to Tempe to play a bigger role in what could be an even more explosive offense compared to his prior school.
Hamilton had nothing but positive things to say about Dillingham when he was asked about the differing styles between the 35 year old and Nick Saban.
"It's way different. Saban old school and Kenny new school. It's like two different ends of the spectrum. I didn't realize until I was in it but he did the same things over and over and over and it worked for him so it's like if it's not broke, don't change it. So I like a lot of the stuff that he presented to us, and I love a lot of the stuff that coach Dillingham presented. Like, with coach Dillingham - he lets you be yourself, he encourages you to be yourself, he encourages the players to lead pretty much everything, and he's one of a kind, he's really one of a kind."
Hamilton has the potential to be an exhilarating watch within the context of OC Marcus Arroyo's offense in 2025 - all signs point to the freshman being the vertical threat that has been desired in Tempe for years.
Hamilton joins an improved WR room that also features Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss - so work will be cut out for him to earn consistent snaps.
The first opportunity to see Hamilton in action will be on August 30 when the Sun Devils face Northern Arizona at home.
