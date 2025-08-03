Javan Robinson Is Arizona State's X-Factor in 2025
Arizona State put the college football world on notice in 2024 after going from a three-win team in 2023 to securing 11 victories.
One of the most substantial reasonings behind the incredible jump was the transfer portal class that Kenny Dillingham secured at the conclusion of the season.
Sam Leavitt was the crown jewel of the class, but others became unheraleded in the process and were key contributors to the Big 12 champions.
Among the unheralded players is Javan Robinson, who transferred from Washington State after seeing little playing time in 2023.
Robinson was consistently great over the course of 2024 - even making one of the most important plays of the Sun Devils' season when he intercepted BYU's Jake Retzlaff in what ended up being the game-sealing victory.
Much of that momentum has carried into 2025 - many within the program are bullish on the starting corner heading into game one of the season.
Among those is star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - who fully believes that Robinson is the most under-the-radar player on the entire roster.
"I think the best player that doesn't get talked about enough is Javan Robinson. Very good player, I think he's gonna play a long time in the league. Transitions well, very physical, mob mentality to blow up a screen before he can tackle. set the edge, I think that Javan Robinson is the best player that doesn't get talked about enough."
Robinson still remains the least talked about member of a potent secondary - Keith Abney II gets attention as an NFL prospect, Xavion Alford is frequently considered the best player on the defense, and Myles Rowser is described as one of the most fun watches on the defense.
Robinson often gets lost in the fray of everything, but the Sun Devil secondary could be the standout group on the entire team due to the second-year member of the program.
The first opportunity to see Robinson in action this season is on August 30.
