Jeremiah Williams Shares Thoughts on Recent Arizona State Visit
Multiple schools have done a great job in multiple different recruiting classes, including the 2027 recruiting class, in which they have been targeting players more now that they have landed a large majority of their prospects in the class.
One of the players that recently visited them was Jeremiah Williams, who caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the recent updates in his recruitment at this time.
EXCLUSIVE: Jeremiah Williams Talks Arizona State Visit
- "ASU for sure moved up on my list after this weekend's visit," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils at this time.
The talented prospect would then go into a conversation about which coaches he speaks with the most and who he had the chance to speak with more in particular, when it comes to his visit that he just recently took.
- "I had the chance to meet and speak with the whole staff. The coaches I speak to a lot is Coach Reynolds, Coach Ray, and Coach Amey. The conversations are great and very helpful for me. We are definitely building a really good relationship."
Will the talented prospect be visiting again or was that a one and done situation?
- "Yes, I’ll definitely be back up there either Nov 15th or Nov 28th."
He then detailed the visit more into detail, as well as the programs standing out.
- "For sure, ASU after this weekend's visit. I had the privilege of meeting the whole staff, and got a chance to see the campus and the facility. Got to meet Head Coach Dillingham and had a great conversation with him."
- "The environment was great, especially during the game, which is something I can see myself playing at. Other schools standing out include Notre Dame - I love the campus and building a great relationship with Coach Al, and Penn State - they got great coaches over there and we’re building a great relationship. Hoping to visit the campus soon this year."
Hey, then would discuss what the Arizona State Sun Devils need to do in order to move up in his recruitment, but his statement would be very positive.
- "I think the coaches have something great going on at ASU, and they are building a great program. They are improving where they see fit that benefits their players and the program."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!