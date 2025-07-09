Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Discusses Leavitt Connection
Jordyn Tyson has been one of the biggest revelations of the last year for the Arizona State football program.
The rising star joined the program ahead of the 2023 season and sat out that year before taking off in 2024.
The Texas native only had three games of under 50 receiving yards all season - and recorded 444 receiving yards over the final three games of his season.
The incredible season that Tyson put forward has resulted in a high level of intrigue heading into the new season - including being selected as a All-Big 12 selection in the preseason poll and being named as a sleeper for the Heisman Trophy award by some.
Tyson was also an Arizona State representative at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas on Tuesday - speaking to numerous media figures.
Perhaps the most fascinating things were said was in his four minute long talk with Blake Niemann of Fox 10 Phoenix.
The first question in the talk was based around where his mental headspace is heading into a season where expectations will be much more expansive and pointed:
"I think I'm 10 times in a better mental standpoint than I was last year. I feel like last year we kind of rushed into it, I really didn't know what was going on, just taking it day-by-day as I could. But now I really focus on day-by-days, and I try to better myself in every possible way every day... I don't waste too many days."
When asked about his competitive nature with QB Sam Leavitt:
"It's amazing, me and Sam, we compete at everything, I be beating him at everything... it kind of reminds me of my brothers, me and my brothers compete at everything... that's my brother."
Tyson's upside is extraordinarily high - the impressive wide receiver has learned a lot during his time in Tempe and will look to continue to work towards being a first round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Read more on what head coach Kenny Dillingham had to say in his 15 minutes with media on Tuesday here, and on Leavitt discussing his expanded role as a leader after coming into his own last season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's contributions to Arizona State football and his potential to reach new heights in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.