Draft Expert Breaks Down Arizona State RB Kanye Udoh
Arizona State football is heading into the third year of the Kenny Dillingham experience facing substantial expectations despite losing Cam Skattebo's 24 touchdowns worth of production from 2024.
While there are skeptics when it comes to the new roster that is in place, many feel as if the Sun Devils are in good standing at most spots - even running back.
Kanye Udoh is a large reason behing the skepticism being subdued as the offseason has gone on.
The incoming junior rushed for over 1,100 yards at Army in 2024 - so he is transistioning to a completely new offense, but that hasn't stopped him from receiving praise from across the football world.
Ross Tucker and Emory Hunt discussed Udoh's current standing as a prospect ahead of the 2026 NFL draft on Tucker's show Monday.
More below:
"Udoh is someone that is a tremendous tailback," said Hunt. "It's hard for a true tailback to stand out in a triple option because of the nature of the offense. But you saw the traits that he had - contact balance, burst, acceleration, good body, lean. Now you put him in a situation where he has a very good offensive line at Arizona State. A quarterback that's a dual threat guy, skill positions on the outside, he's going to have a tremendous season."
"And he's a junior right now, so he could even play himself into a situation where he can come out early as a running back that declares."
Udoh is in a running back room that also features Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown, so it's doubtful that the Army transfer secures a full 'workhorse' load over the course of the season, but that could serve the junior well when it comes to draft prospects.
The running back appears to be the next in a lengthy line of stars that have been produced under Shaun Aguano, and the NFL draft does appear to be a goal that is within reach for Udoh.
