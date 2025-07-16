Kenny Dillingham Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List
Arizona State football seems to have finally found a true direction after two-plus decades of faulty coaching hires, a refusal to invest in the program, and other factors such as NCAA investigations that have marred a one-proud program.
At the forefront of the program revival is Kenny Dillingham - a 2012 alumnus of the university that was hired to be head coach in November 2022 after serving as an offensive coordinator at high profile programs for several seasons prior to the hiring.
While the 2023 season - Dillingham's first - were met with a rash of injury issues, scholarship reductions, and a self-imposed bowl ban, the head coach lead the program to 11 wins in year two, becoming one of the most respected figures in the sport over the course of the last 12 months.
The respect continues to expand to every aspect of the college world - as Dillingham has been added to the preseason wath list for the Dodd Trophy, which is one of the most prestigious coaching honors in college football.
More on the Dodd Trophy below:
"Named for legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976 to honor the FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: Scholarship, Leadership and Integrity. The award honors the coach of a team with a successful season on the field and equally as important, stresses the importance of academic excellence and desire to give back to the community."
Dillingham has done all of that and then some. The 35 year old has stressed academic excellence, has found various ways to give back to Tempe, and has revitalized a program that was in a precarious position directly prior to him taking over.
While no one can predict the future, Arizona State is in great hands with Dillingham - it appears as if this is a long-term arrangement that could result in the Sun Devils becoming powers in the Big 12.
