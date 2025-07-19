Kenny Dillingham Continues To Motivate Arizona State Roster
Kenny Dillingham has been nothing short of an incredible representative of the Arizona State football program since becoming head coach in November of 2022.
The third-year head coach has built a culture that is predicated on working hard, holding each other accountable, having fun, and building a sense of family.
Players and recruits alike have bought fully into what the 35 year old has sold - even coaches have, as Dillingham has been massively successful when it comes to retaining his staff.
All of these steps have lead to Arizona State winning the Big 12 conference, nearly securing a victory in the College Football Playoff, and the program returning 17 starting players in 2025 in what could be another season of incredible success.
Dillingham continues to keep things in perspective and to be completely honest through it all.
The ASU alum took to X earlier in the week to drop some wisdom surrounding the upcoming season:
“Set goals so bold they make people question your sanity. Then work relentlessly until the impossible becomes achievable—and when it does, raise the bar again. Complacency is for losers.”
This post was responded to by players such as Xavion Alford - what's being pushed is still being subscribed to amongst the locker room, that much is clear.
The Sun Devils receiving Big 12 championship rings on Friday proved to be another example of Dillingham creating motivation over a sense of complacency - as the head man alluded to the fact that only Oklahoma has repeated as champions of the conference in the nearly 30 years of existence for the conference.
Dillingham also still fully subscribes to the team-centric approach despite the individual honors that have been bestowed upon members of the roster in the preseason
"If you want to win individual awards, you better double down on team success."
All of these tidbits - from creating wise adages to pushing team-based goals over individual ones, to obviously not being satisfied with one Big 12 title - have transformed Dillingham into one of the biggest stars in the sport.
Arizona State is in phenomenal hands - now and in the future.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Dillingham's approach to running the football program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!