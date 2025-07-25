Keyshaun Elliott Discusses Arizona State's Elite Work Ethic
The 2024 Arizona State Sun Devils are both a recent and glaring example of a team that can defy the odds if sufficient work is put in.
Sure, Arizona State was more talented than pundits were giving them credit for heading into the season, but there's little denying that the culture head coach Kenny Dillingham is cultivating played a role in the shock rise to the top of the Big 12.
Now, the Sun Devils are the 'hunted' in the conference, but the mindset of the roster hasn't shifted - if antything, the 2025 team is more motivated to build off of what was accomplished a year ago.
Perhaps no player is in better position to build off of last season than LB Keyshaun Elliott, who is coming off of a great season - he will also look to be a leader of the defense alongside S Xavion Alford and DL C.J. Fite.
Elliott spoke on the Sun Devil roster showing up in large numbers even when not required to do so - especially commending star WR Jordyn Tyson in the process.
"Our weekends are obviously non-mandatory... there's probably 95% of the team here at eight o'clock in the morning on Saturday and you don't have to do that.. I'll come up here late at night, just a random day, and there will be people working out, like I said JT (Tyson) is always up here - I don't know if he goes home. He works out with the second group, but I get here pretty early and his truck is here before me, I don't know what he's doing, but he's here. I think everybody is just comitted, they're willing to work this year."
Tyson's stringent regiment should absolutely pay-off for the future NFL talent - the ceiling is truly limitless for the All-Big 12 receiver, while Elliott's view of the roster is one that should be widely held. The character of the Arizona State football program is a reflection of Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and the rest of the coaching staff - the model is absolutely sustainable.
