Evaluating How Arizona State TE Group Will Impact Utah Matchup
TEMPE -- Arizona State is in a position to open its second season of Big 12 play with a 3-0 mark, as they are set to take on a third consecutive challenging opponent in the league in the Utah Utes.
The marked challenge of playing against another well-coached Kyle Whittingham squad in front of a rowdy crowd, with weather potentially being a factor as well, makes this one of the most significant tests the Sun Devils have faced over the last two seasons.
One potential saving grace in a difficult matchup is Jason Mohns' tight end room - a physical, blocking-driven unit that can dictate the line of scrimmage in what could turn into a field position battle.
Arizona State on SI explores the three players in the room who have the capacity to affect the game below.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer has hauled in 17 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown through five games - he is currently on pace to eclipse last season's reception/yard totals in a 12-game sample, although his touchdown volume is down.
Beyond being a reliable target in the short game and red zone, the senior has been lauded on a frequent basis for his willingness as a blocker - particularly in the Mississippi State game.
The 2024 All-Big 12 Second Team selection is potentially in line for his biggest receiving showing of the season outside of the win over Texas State.
Cameron Harpole
Harpole has spent the last two seasons working tirelessly to see the field in Tempe after a stint with a struggling San Diego State program.
Although the Texas native has only secured four catches during the 2025 campaign, he secured two massive grabs during the victory over TCU and has potentially elevated himself as 'TE2' at this point, which is potentially massive in a game where much 12 personnel may be utilized.
Khamari Anderson
Anderson has been quieter than anticipated in the passing game so far this season, as he has only secured two receptions to this point.
The junior and former Kentucky product is potentially awaiting a breakout game despite the modest start, as he frequently displayed a strong rapport with QB Sam Leavitt during spring camp.
Freshman phenom AJ Ia is unlikely to see the field, but would be a potentially game-changing presence as well if he were to be called upon.
Arizona State's game against Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday night.
