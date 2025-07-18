Landen Miree Discusses Commitment to Arizona State
The Arizona State football program is rolling once again on the recruiting trail.
The Sun Devils secured a commitment from 2026 TE Landen Miree out of Cincinnati - adding to an already potent position group moving forward.
Miree recently joined Brad Denny's 'Speak of the Devils' podcast to talk about all things Arizona State after committing to play for Kenny Dillingham last week.
Denny began the conversation by asking Miree why Arizona State was the right spot for him:
"I tell a lot of people this, I just feel like the coaches, the coaching staff is the realest in the game right now. Like they kept it real for me since day one. They was the most persistent coaches recruiting me throughout this whole process. And I also like that they reach out with my family more than they do me. So like I really respect that."
Miree was then asked to list specifics that drew him to the program:
"Some schools say like you can come here, be the starter, blah blah blah, but this school like Arizona State, they really told me like it ain't just going to come to me, I got to go get it, and I really respect that because I'm gonna go get it."
When he was asked about his first impressions on Tempe and what impressed him:
"It's got to be the weather. You know, coming from Cincinnati, we don't get that weather too often. I think that's perfect football weather.
The future of the Sun Devils from a recruiting perspective is very bright, as coaches such as Jason Mohns (TE coach), Shaun Aguano (RB coach), and Hines Ward (WR coach) have built up standout track records over their respective tenures in Tempe.
In a world of uncertainties surrounding the present landscape of collegiate football, the culture that has been cultivated at Arizona State is sustainable moving forward in a Big 12 that will continue to be competitive.
