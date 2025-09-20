LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Faces Baylor in Big 12 Opener
The Sun Devils are seeking to start the conference title defense on a high note.
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) are looking to begin another win streak along with beginning Big 12 play on a high note against the high-octane offense of the Baylor Bears.
Follow the game live with Arizona State on SI below.
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Published