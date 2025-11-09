What Molly Miller, Players Had to Say After ASU Victory
TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program has been struggling for some time, as the program has only won 53 games during the first five seasons of the decade ahead of the 2025-26 campaign under Molly Miller.
The Sun Devils secured a convincing 73-58 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon, exactly a year after suffering an unexpected loss to Arkansas State in the early stages of last season.
The 2025-26 roster is clearly connected and enjoying playing together, which is half the battle of attempting to put a productive team together in year one under a new coach.
Here's what coach Miller and a select Arizona State player had to say following the victory over Eastern Washington.
Miller Praises Freshman Guard
Freshman guard Amaya Williams received the first start of her career on Saturday after Miller revealed that incumbent starting PG Last-Tear Poa would be out for the game with a hand injury that is being treated as a day-to-day issue.
Williams stepped in and scored 10 points at the start, making the most of the opportunity that was handed to her. Miller recognized this and gifted requisite praise to the talented guard.
“When you have a fallen soldier, one went out, (Last-Tear Poa), you got a freshman stepping up and scoring double digits in her first collegiate start.”
Senior Guard Credits Coach Miller
Senior guard Gabby Elliott is on her fourth program in her lengthy collegiate career - opting to finish out her eligibility in Tempe after a successful 2024-25 season at Penn State.
On Saturday, Elliott scored her 1,000th career point and remains the leading scorer on the team for two games. After the game, Elliott praised coach Miller and opened up that the big-time winner saw the potential fit on the team.
"Coach Miller really saw my potential."
The union between Elliott and Arizona State has been a successful one to this point - is there potential for the senior to contribute to a tournament appearance in 2026?
What Lies Ahead for Arizona State?
Arizona State is set to make a road trip to California over the next week, as they play both San Diego and Santa Clara in the coming days. They then return home for a six-game stretch before wrapping up non-conference play with road games against Penn State, Oregon State, and Gonzaga.
They are set to begin Big 12 play with a home game against the Colorado Buffaloes on December 21.
