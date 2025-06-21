EXCLUSIVE: MyKel Ramos Details His Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many targets in a plethora of different classes. This includes the class of 2028.
In this class, they have started to target many safety prospects, including MyKel Ramos who is arguably the best on the board. Ramos is a safety prospect from Mater Dei High School in the state of California. He holds offers from many school, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, Maryland Terrapins, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his current recruitment and offer.
"Being offered by Arizona State means a lot to me. It shows that all the hard work I’ve put in is being noticed by a respected program. ASU has a strong tradition, great facilities, and competes in a major conference, so it’s definitely a blessing to have the opportunity to potentially be part of that environment.”
There are many coaches that have the chance to stand out in his recruitment, including the head football coach.
"I’m looking forward to connecting with Coach Dillingham and the rest of the staff. I’ve heard great things about their energy and how they build relationships with players. I want to learn how they develop athletes, both mentally and physically, and how they run their program.”
There are many schools he will have the chance to visit. Arizona State may be one of the lucky schools to host him.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit. I want to see the campus, meet the staff in person, and feel the energy of the program firsthand. Hopefully we can line something up during the season or for one of their big recruiting weekends.”
There are no schools that are standing out at this time, but that doesn't mean this won't come sooner rather than later.
"Right now, no schools are really standing out yet. I’m just focused on the upcoming season, continuing to improve, and enjoying the recruiting process. I’m keeping an open mind and taking it all in.”
Many things come to mind for the prospect when he thinks of Arizona State.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of a program that’s rebuilding with a lot of energy and potential. Last season stands out to me—they showed flashes of what they’re capable of, and you can tell something special is being built there. It’s a place with great weather, strong fan support, and a coaching staff that’s trying to turn things around the right way."
The Mater Dei High School safety would leave off with a reassuring claim that he loves the Sun Devils.
"I love ASU, and getting offered by them is huge, It really means a lot. Right now, I’m just looking forward to building that relationship and seeing where it takes us over the next couple of years. I’m not rushing anything, just trusting the process and seeing how things develop.
