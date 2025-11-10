Naming 3 ASU Offensive Players That Must Step Up
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now entering the final stretch of an emotional 2025 season after enjoying their final off week of the season last week.
The Sun Devils are set to wrap up regular season three of the Kenny Dillingham era with a trio of games against West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona, with a roster that is still at less-than-full strength.
Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo still have an ample amount of talent to work with over the home stretch - here are the three players that need to step up the most moving forward.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer has excelled in his senior season - already exceeding his yardage total from 2024 (349 to 306) and almost exceeding his reception total (31 to 32) while also continuing to play strongly through a quarterback change.
Metayer has provided a secure target in the intermediate game, has flashed an unexpected explosiveness after the catch, and has been an exceptional blocker in various scenarios.
The tight end must continue to keep up this all-conference level of play moving forward - particularly in the upcoming game that is expected to be played without Jordyn Tyson once again.
Jeff Sims
The senior field general is likely the most crucial piece to the puzzle when it comes to Arizona State winning out to close the regular season.
The victory over Iowa State was the most in-control Sims has been over the offense in the three starts that he has received with the program - the longtime QB was a catalyst in both the run/pass aspects of the game.
It is absolutely crucial that Sims continues to build an in-game rapport with Malik McClain, Metayer, and Jalen Moss moving forward in what can be considered favorable matchups for the Sun Devil offense.
Makua Pule
Pule is perhaps the most unheralded player on the entire Arizona State roster.
The former walk-on has emerged as the potential future at center for the Sun Devils - as he has largely excelled in the starting role since being thrust into that position in the Oct 18 victory over Texas Tech.
Pule must continue to communicate well with Sims, provide astute assessments of how the defense is approaching the line of scrimmage, and also must continue to snap the ball well consistently - this seems simple at the surface, but execution is so much more difficult, especially in the heat of the moment.
