Arizona State's Standout Player From Week 10 Revealed
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is once again revived.
The Sun Devils appear to alternate weeks of putting forth underwhelming performances and following them up with triumphant wins - at least over the last month of the campaign.
The 24-19 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones was via a collective effort, but edge rusher Justin Wodtly was an individual standout - even earning a game ball in response to the performance, per head coach Kenny Dillingham in the latter's press conference on Monday.
"Yeah, Wodtly played great. That could have been his best games at Sun Devil, like looking back, we put it. We ended up putting a game ball after I watched the tape on Saturday night and Sunday morning, I put it. We put a game ball in his locker, because I was a guy that, after I watched it, I felt like deserved a game ball, so I made sure we put one in his locker, because he played probably his best game. Could be his best game as a Sun Devil."
The senior was undeniably impressive during the Iowa State game - particularly in the second half. Arizona State on SI acknowledges the standout enjoying his best performance with the program by highlighting his overall career below.
Wodtly's Journey to Tempe
Wodtly joined Luke Fickell's Cincinnati Bearcats program during their College Football Playoff run in 2021 as a three-star recruit out of Cleveland. He played sparingly as a freshman, but became a key contributor in 2022. The now-senior took a backseat to an extent in 2023 after Scott Satterfield took over the program and transferred to Arizona State after the season.
Wodtly's Impact At Arizona State
The senior sees his impact supersede what he does on the field. The 6'2" edge rusher is one of many players on the roster that brings infectious energy to practice - it seems as if he truly gives it his all on every rep.
What Rest of Season Looks Like for Wodtly
Coach Dillingham stated that the program is hopeful to return Prince Dorbah for the West Virginia game in two weeks after the star was a late scratch last week.
A Dorbah return doesn't impact Wodtly all that much, as there will certainly still be a role for the latter - the full accompaniment of edge rushers will also give the team an advantage over a West Virginia offensive line that has been shaky at various points of the season.
