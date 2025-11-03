Breaking Down What’s at Stake for ASU in Final Three Games
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the final three games of the football season - including games against West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of head coach Kenny Dillingham's talk with media last Wednesday.
On Stakes of Iowa State Game
"It's a battle of two really good teams that are frustrated, probably that, you know, we're not winning more games. So it's a battle of two teams that, you know, I know Coach (Matt) Campbell, and he's one of the best coaches in our league, and he finds ways to win for a long time. And he's not an excuse maker."
"He's a guy that just finds ways to win. And I hope that from that perspective, it's the Battle of two teams that are that want to win a football game really badly, that feel like they're close. And, you know, leaning in on that piece, not not the other piece."
On Quarterback Room
"Yeah, they're workers. I mean, they like football, and when you like football, you multiply the people around you, and then you're ready for your moment. Like Jeff did an unbelievable job last week, coming in, converting the fourth down, then getting us into field goal range, and then coming in again later in the game, and moving the ball down the field and scoring.
So Jeff (Sims) did a great job last week, and we got a lot of confidence in Jeff, you know, going in this game, you know, we know he's going to be the starter 100% so I really feel like we can put together a plan around him and his skill set. And, you know, versus a defense that's a little different than some defenses we face, just structurally. So it's good to know that he's going into this thing, and we got a lot of confidence."
The Sun Devils have an off week ahead of them, but there are several crucial games in terms of deciding their fate in the Big 12 - including BYU traveling to face Texas Tech. Arizona State is set to return to play with Sims as the starting quarterback on November 15 - when they welcome West Virginia to Tempe.
Arizona State will hopefully be able to return players such as Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and Kyson Brown for the stretch run as well.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!