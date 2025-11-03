All Sun Devils

Breaking Down What’s at Stake for ASU in Final Three Games

In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what lies ahead for the football team in 2025.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jamison Patton (2) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jamison Patton (2) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the final three games of the football season - including games against West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript of head coach Kenny Dillingham's talk with media last Wednesday.

On Stakes of Iowa State Game

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's a battle of two really good teams that are frustrated, probably that, you know, we're not winning more games. So it's a battle of two teams that, you know, I know Coach (Matt) Campbell, and he's one of the best coaches in our league, and he finds ways to win for a long time. And he's not an excuse maker."

"He's a guy that just finds ways to win. And I hope that from that perspective, it's the Battle of two teams that are that want to win a football game really badly, that feel like they're close. And, you know, leaning in on that piece, not not the other piece."

On Quarterback Room

"Yeah, they're workers. I mean, they like football, and when you like football, you multiply the people around you, and then you're ready for your moment. Like Jeff did an unbelievable job last week, coming in, converting the fourth down, then getting us into field goal range, and then coming in again later in the game, and moving the ball down the field and scoring.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So Jeff (Sims) did a great job last week, and we got a lot of confidence in Jeff, you know, going in this game, you know, we know he's going to be the starter 100% so I really feel like we can put together a plan around him and his skill set. And, you know, versus a defense that's a little different than some defenses we face, just structurally. So it's good to know that he's going into this thing, and we got a lot of confidence."

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils have an off week ahead of them, but there are several crucial games in terms of deciding their fate in the Big 12 - including BYU traveling to face Texas Tech. Arizona State is set to return to play with Sims as the starting quarterback on November 15 - when they welcome West Virginia to Tempe.

Arizona State will hopefully be able to return players such as Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and Kyson Brown for the stretch run as well.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here

