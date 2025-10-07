Brian Ward Opens Up About Linebacker Duo, Utah's O-Line, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State DC Brian Ward spoke with media following Tuesday's practice ahead of Saturday's heavyweight battle against the Utah Utes.
To watch the entire exchange, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of the exchange.
On Points of Emphasis vs Utah
“We looked at all the explosives that we gave up, and we looked at some of the things that that we felt like, you know, we could be better at. We also looked at ourselves and how their offenses are going to look at us. And so, you know, we want to, want to break tendencies. So, you know, whatever they're preparing for, we can give them different looks, give them different calls and specific situations. So, you know, we know, you know, we're going to get some really good offenses.”
On Defense Staying Advantageous
“You know, it's always advantage to me, you know, defense from the ball security standpoint in these type of games, but whether there's rain or not, we're always going to emphasize, you know, trying to attack the ball and trying to, you know, take advantage of teams that are trying to create, especially, you know, teams that try to create explosives off of broken plays. You know, when you do that and things are off script, great things can happen for defense. But also, if you're not sound on defense, really bad things can happen. And this quarterback that we're going to see is he makes a lot of off script plays. So we're going to keep the emphasis.”
On Discussions With TE Coach Jason Mohns About Devon Dampier
“I mean, you know, a little bit, you know, because what he tells us, you know, scares the heck out of us. So he's a big fan, and he's, I mean, he is. He's having a great year. He's improved upon some of the mistakes that he made as a freshman in New Mexico, and I think he has a better support. He's got a great career ahead.”
On Utah O-Line vs ASU’s D-Line
“Yeah, I mean, just when you got five guys that are all playing the NFL on their offensive line that have a great future ahead of them. When you put them up against our, you know, our front four and the depth that we have at the D line, it's gonna be a great battle. You know, just gonna constantly challenge our guys each and every game this week. Just it's about the process. And if you guys are preparing the way that you need to do day in, day out, Saturday's gonna take care of itself. So we're just excited about the matchup. It'll be a heavyweight battle, and get your popcorn.”
