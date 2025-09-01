WATCH: Kenny Dillingham's Monday Press Conference
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to media in his weekly Monday press conference during the season - discussing week two opponent Mississippi State, injury status surrounding players such as Jalen Moss, and more.
To watch today's presser, view below.
Arizona State on SI secured an exclusive interview with freshman WR Jaren Hamilton in the last week of fall practice - the transcript is below:
Q: Jaren, obviously, you come from Alabama. You come from a program with a lot of pedigree. What did your two years there teach you about just the approach to the college game, the speed, and everything in that sphere?
Hamilton: "It just taught me to rely on yourself and just trusting yourself that you can do what you know, what you showed up to. It taught me really just to stay strong, even want this hard, like coming from Bama, you know, I faced a lot of adversity over there, you know, going through the practices. And, of course, like you said, it's a place with a high pedigree, and just just staying humble and stay hungry. "
"You know, there's a lot of guys over there that, you know, I seen them come through, you know, they end up going to the league first Rounders, and then, you know, there was real successful in their career. So just coming from there, I learned just to, you know, bet on yourself and just come in and work every day."
Q: How much have you learned from Coach Ward in your short time here?
Hamilton: I learned a lot, like I said, you know, just staying hungry, just showing up, being a man every day, being about your word, you know, just coming into a building like with a mindset that you know you got to get better every day, no matter where you're at on the depth chart, no matter what accolades you have, you still have to get better every day, because at the end of the day, you know, it's going to come a time where you need to lean on some of those, some of those skills, some of those habits that you created over time.
Q: How do you feel about your connection with Sam (Leavitt)? Do you think that there's something special brewing between you two?
Hamilton: "Oh, for sure. It's only a matter of time, you know, till we get on the field and be able to showcase it. But we've been working since I got here. I trust and believe in him and his abilities and his vision up and down the field to, you know, make throws and just be that leader and commander, just bringing the best out of us every day."
Q: Do you have any personal goals for yourself - specifics - like numbers, Big 12 titles, anything in-line with that for you?
Hamilton: "I personally don't ever like, ever in my life put numbers on things, besides when I was in track, you know. But when it come to football, no, I don't. I don't have any certain number. I just want a ball out be here for my team. And, you know, win that Big 12 championship. And, then possibly go win a natty."
