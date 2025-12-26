Sun Devil Sendoff for Raleek Brown's ASU Career

Arizona State Sun Devil running back Raleek Brown has a new destination: the NFL. With him declaring for the draft, Brown's next playing of football will be in the NFL. So now that his time as a Sun Devil is complete, how did it go?

Stats, Accolades and Awards

This season, Raleek Brown had 1,141 rushing yards, which was good for second in the Big 12, only behind BYU back LJ Martin. He also averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry, which placed him 3rd for Big 12 running backs who had more than 100 carries. Brown is also tied with his ASU teammate, Quarterback Jeff Sims, for the longest rush by a player in the Big 12 this year with an 88-yard run.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In terms of a regular season game basis, Brown had four games over 100 yards rushing this year. He also had 5 games where he averaged more than five yards per carry.

Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil

By far, Brown's most iconic game wearing the maroon and gold came against the Colorado Buffaloes. In this game, Brown had a grand total of 255 yards on only 22 attempts, which comes out to a total of 11.6 yards. This game is one for ASU's history books and will be discussed for many seasons and years to come.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As amazing as Brown was in that game, he also had some special performances as a Sun Devil. Brown was also very good against the TCU Horned Frogs a game where he had 134 rushing yards and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.

To show how effective Brown was, his worst game of the season, yards per attempt-wise, was against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, where he had 3.6 yards per carry. For being his worst game, that is still a solid yards per attempt number, as well as in this game, he had a rushing touchdown, which is great.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Off the Field Impact

Even though Brown only had one season with ASU, where he played a lot, it was a season to remember. ASU running back Cam Skattebo was special last year for the Sun Devils, so when he declared for the NFL Draft and got drafted by the New York Giants, a lot of ASU fans were pondering how Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo's running offense would be this year.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So the fact that Raleek had a fantastic season for ASU provided Sun Devil fans with a sense of reliability and hope for ASU's offense. While some thought that ASU's running game and offense would take a huge dip, Raleek made sure it did not trend down. Brown also seemed to have great energy. An example was at his postgame press conference after ASU won against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils Running back Raleek Brown and Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott at a post game press conference | Photo by: Tanner Cappellini

Overall, Raleek Brown had a great time as a Sun Devil. Due to his great energy on and off the field, he provided Sun Devil fans with a lot of great memories.

