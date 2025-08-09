Purdue Transfers Discuss Transfer Process to Arizona State
Arizona State football is searching to extend the success that they found in year two of the Kenny Dillingham experience behind a myriad of strategies.
Dillingham was able to successfully retain numerous starting players and the core of his coaching staff - but the head coach obviously had to re-tool the roster even with those positive developments.
Enter Nyland Green - a former five-star recruit, and Kyndrich Breedlove - a slot corner to create competition that was left by the departure of Shamari Simmons.
Green and Breedlove were teammates last season at Purdue - a year in which a bond formed between the two cornerbacks despite Purdue finishing with a singular win all of 2024.
Now, enter Bryan Carrington.
The Arizona State DB coach recruited both Boilermaker transfers at the same time last December - something that both players were unaware of at the time.
More from Logan Stanley of The Arizona Republic below:
"Nearly 2,000 miles away from their home at the time, in West Lafayette, Indiana, the former teammates found themselves at the same hotel, at the same time, and on the same floor. Only 10 rooms separated the two... The decision to transfer to Arizona State was an easy one for both Breedlove and Green. The competitiveness of the locker room stood out to them... It was clear to them that while 2024 was a whirlwind of success and easily the best football the school has played in quite some time, a hunger remained in the team."
Breedlove is currently competing with returning player Montana Warren to replace Simmons, while there is a distinct possibility that Green is utilized as a versatile weapon in pinches in Brian Ward's aggressive defensive scheme.
The Arizona State defense is leaps and bounds more talented compared to what the duo dealt with at Purdue - which in theory should make life much easier in the grand scheme of the upcoming season.
It remains to be seen if Breedlove is a starting player on Ward's defense for game one of the season - until then, Arizona State on SI has projected what the defensive starters will look like on the initial depth chart.
