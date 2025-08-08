Projecting Arizona State Defensive Starters Before Depth Chart Release
Arizona State is just three short weeks away from beginning the most consequential season in the history of the program.
The most obvious signal that the season is right around the corner is the 2025 team taking the annual trip north to Camp Tontozona for several days of practice and team bonding before a scrimmage to close the week out on Saturday.
This also means it's nearly time for the initial depth chats on both sides of the ball to be revealed - the Sun Devil defense is returning 10 of 11 starters from last season's team - but are all the starting players locked into those roles once again?
ASU on SI projects what the opening depth chart will look like ahead of game one:
DT: C.J. Fite, MyKeil Gardner OR Jacob Kongaika
Fite is locked in as an unquestioned starting player on the 2025 defense and is perhaps the best player pound-for-pound. Kongaika should start, but Gardner and Zac Swanson provide incredible depth in the supplement.
EDGE: Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith
Dorbah is heading into the new season healthier and should be a day one starter once again, while Smith is perhaps the most purely talented player in the edge group. Justin Wodlty, Elijah O'Neal, and even Roman Pitre should factor into the group as well.
LB: Keyshaun Elliott, Jordn Crook
Brian Ward's defense typically employs two backers at any given time. Zyrus Fiaseu is also going to be a major piece of the defense in his own right.
Nickel: Kyndrich Breedlove OR Montana Warren
Replacing Shamari Simmons will be exceptionally difficult - this truly feels to be the most 50/50 position battle on a daily basis.
SS: Xavion Aflord, FS: Myles "Ghost" Rowser
The safety duo is locked in as unquestioned starting players and should headline an improved pass defense this season.
CB: Keith Abney II, Javan Robinson
Abney is a bona fide NFL draft prospect, while Robinson is potentially ASU's X-factor in 2025. Nyland Green also has a chance to cap off his collegiate career on a high note.
