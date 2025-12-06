Ranking 2026 ASU Football Matchups by Anticipation Level

TEMPE -- Many are already looking ahead to the 2026 Arizona State football season following an 8-4 campaign - the Sun Devils are facing a taxing 12-game slate in the follow-up to 2025.

Arizona State on SI ranks the games from 12-to-1 in terms of anticipation with months to go until the new season kicks off.

12. Morgan State

Morgan State is an FCS opponent that is set to replace Bowling Green, which backed out of the previously scheduled contest a few months ago.

11. Hawaii

The Sun Devils will play an underrated Group of Five program at home in the aftermath of making trips to College Station, Texas and London, England.

10. UCF

The allure of traveling to Orlando for the first time as a program is fascinating, although the degree of which UCF is competitive is still unclear.

9. Baylor

Baylor is a mess under Dave Aranda after finishing the 2025 season with a 5-7 record.

8. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State might have promise after hiring North Texas's Eric Morris as head coach - this has potential to be an interesting matchup in Tempe.

7. Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes make the return trip to Tempe after losing 42-17 in Boulder on November 22. Redshirt freshman Julian Lewis is also set to be the full-time starting player at QB next season.

6. Kansas State

Kansas State is in a precarious position after reports that head coach Chris Klieman is reportedly retiring. Collin Klein is an interesting replacement hire, and Avery Johnson is set to enter his senior season with high expectations.

5. Kansas

The London game that is scheduled for September 19, the Sun Devils may not be facing a top-tier Big 12 contender, but Kansas should remain fairly competitive under Lance Leipold, as they have been for the last several seasons.

4. BYU

The 11-1 Cougars being the fourth most anticipated matchup is absurd - as the budding in-conference rivals are set to host the Sun Devils in 2026 for the first time since 2021.

3. Texas A&M

Arizona State continues the string of facing SEC foes in home-and-home settings. The Aggies are set to make the College Football Playoff this season, which makes the early-season game a major test.

2. Texas Tech

Arizona State returns to Lubbock next season after defeating them in Tempe - proving to be their only loss of the regular season. Texas Tech continues to be a budding juggernaut in the Big 12 - this is a battle of heavyweights.

1. Arizona

Arizona State will likely close the 2026 regular season on the road in Tucson against their bitter rival - seeking to bring the Territorial Cup back to Tempe and hopefully seal a spot in another Big 12 title game.

