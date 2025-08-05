EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Taylor Details What ASU is Recruiting Him as
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been digging deep into their bag when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they are looking to land the best of the best. This includes players from a plethora of different class, such as the class of 2028.
While they have many different positions and players they are targeting, one player has already started to stand out on Arizona State's recruiting board. That player being Ashton Taylor. Taylor is one of the nation's most intriguing prospects, and has plenty of potential to become what could be a high rated five-star prospect. Taylor is a very talented player that is getting recruited by certain schools at certain positions. For example: he plays multiple positions, but the Sun Devils want him at running back, and that is what this staff is recruiting him at.
Taylor is listed as a wide receiver recruit for many schools, which led into a conversation between the Kentucky high school football star and Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. He discussed how the recruiting process is going for him, as well as if it is a deal breaker that the Sun Devils want him as one specific position.
"Some schools are recruiting me as an athlete," said Ashton Taylor in response to what he is being recruited as now that coaches can see him avoiding the running back position at times. "I am a player who can play both in the slot and in the backfield. My high school has me playing both this season," said Taylor.
Is it a deal breaker for him to play in the slot and at running back, or is he content only playing one, as the Sun Devils want him specifically as a running back in their 2028 recruiting class?
"No, it's not a deal breaker. I think being versatile is a blessing. The more I can do on the field, the more valuable I am to schools," the talented recruit confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Taylor has detailed his recruitment in the past with Arizona State Sun Devils, as he talked about what it meant to be offered early on, and just days after competing at the Arizona State spring camp that they hosted.
"To be honest, it means a lot to me after having a great camp and receiving MVP, I was a little disappointed that I didn't receive the offer after the camp," Taylor said with honesty when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
