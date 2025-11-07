Revisiting Arizona State Non-Conference Record Prediction
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's 11th season was ushered in by a convincing victory over Southern Utah on Tuesday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
There is much pressure on Hurley to perform this season, as he is in the final year of his contract after struggling to win games in the best basketball conference in college basketball in the Big 12, in the program's debut season in the league.
The Sun Devils will enter league play prepared to face what is sure to be nightly tests after Hurley once again scheduled a daunting non-conference slate - Arizona State on SI updates the record prediction of the team during the stretch below.
Utah Tech: Win
The Sun Devils shouldn't struggle much in this game. Utah Tech is a passable mid-major program in the WAC conference, but the offensive balance shown by the former in the opener makes it simple to see a convincing win on the horizon.
Gonzaga: Loss
Arizona State might present a more significant challenge to the top-25 Bulldogs than one would have expected in the offseason, as this team appears to be more talented and well-connected than expected.
However, the firepower of the Gonzaga offense will prove to be too much, as Tyon-Grant Foster and Adam Miller will have standout showings in their respective returns to the Phoenix area.
Georgia State: Win
This is another self-explanatory result. The Sun Devils are simply more talented from top-to-bottom.
@Hawaii: Win
Arizona State begins their time in Hawaii with a victory over the Rainbow Warriors.
Texas: Win
Hurley picks up his first signature victory of the season against former rival Sean Miller in what will likely be considered an upset if the Sun Devils pull off the win.
Washington State: Win
Arizona State continues their run in the Maui Invitational with a win over a program that has continually managed to develop legitimate NBA talent in recent years.
NC State: Loss
The program's run in Maui ends with a loss to a program that has been revived by new head coach hire Will Wade.
Oklahoma: Loss
The Sun Devils drop a neutral-court game that is being held at the home of the Phoenix Suns to an Oklahoma program that is desperate to take the next step under Porter Moser.
Northern Arizona: Win
The Sun Devils rebound from back-to-back losses with a huge win over an in-state rival.
Santa Clara: Win
Arizona State defeats one of the better mid-major programs in a neutral-court game in Las Vegas.
@ UCLA: Loss
UCLA's backcourt firepower proves to be too much in a revival of a Pac-12 rivalry that had become intriguing in recent years.
Oregon State: Win
Arizona State closes off non-conference play with a win over another former Pac-12 foe.
OVERALL: 9-4
The Sun Devils enter a brutal Big 12 schedule with a respectable 9-4 record and a real opportunity to shock the world in conference play.
