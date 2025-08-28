Sam Leavitt Remains Among Best Quarterbacks in College Football
Arizona State football - and by extension, head coach Kenny Dillingham - is fortunate to have a face of the program.
Sam Leavitt has been nothing short of superb in every facet since transferring to Tempe after the conclusion of the 2023 season.
Last season was the true breakout, as Leavitt secured Big 12 Freshman of the Year and guided the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff behind an incredible finish to the season.
Now, the redshirt sophomore isn't sneaking up on anybody.
That includes CBS Sports analyst David Cobb, who ranked the former four-star field general as the seventh-best quarterback in the nation heading into week one of the season.
More from Cobb below:
"Leavitt led Arizona State to the Big 12 title -- and nearly an upset win over Texas in the CFP -- during a breakout redshirt freshman season. With stud receiver Jordyn Tyson in the fold and a year of starting experience under his belt, it would be no surprise if he eclipses 3,000 yards passing in 2025."
The stars are aligning for Leavitt to potentially put forth a Heisman effort during the 12-game regular season.
First, Leavitt already has a built-in rapport with Tyson that was previously mentioned. The duo nearly accounted for 1,000 yards in just 11 games that both shared the field last season.
This advantage extends to OC Marcus Arroyo, who is likely to be more inclined to throw the ball more this season behind an improved wide receiver core and an offensive line that possesses a high ceiling.
Lastly, Leavitt's natural progression is sure to come into play, even against potentially standout defenses such as Texas Tech and Utah. The redshirt sophomore possesses a rocket arm, ample mobility, and is very likely to naturally progress as a processor.
Leavitt placed behind South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Arch Manning of Texas, Drew Allar of Penn State, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and Clemson's Cade Klubnik - it's very difficult to argue against the former having as high of a ceiling as anyone else in the country.
The first opportunity to see Leavitt in action in a potential Heisman Trophy campaign is on Saturday against Northern Arizona.
