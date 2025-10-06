Sam Leavitt Continues to Dominate Big 12 QB Rankings
TEMPE -- One of the major reasons behind the preseason hype surrounding the Arizona State football team in 2025 was none other than Sam Leavitt.
The redshirt sophomore is coming off a breakout 2024 season in which he accounted for 29 total touchdowns and over 3,000 total yards - reaching the College Football Playoff in the process.
The 2025 season started in an uneven manner, as the 20-year-old had a career-worst showing against Mississippi State that changed the perception of who he is around the nation.
Leavitt bounced back nicely in the three games and remains one of the premier quarterbacks in the conference despite the relatively slow start - Arizona State on SI power ranks the five best quarterbacks in the Big 12 at the moment to validate this notion.
Jalon Daniels of Kansas, Rocco Becht of Iowa State, and Utah's Devon Dampier are all more than worthy selections in this week's quarterback power rankings - but none of the three quite cracked the top five.
5. Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Morton struggled in the victory over Utah two weeks ago - raising questions as to whether backup QB Will Hammond should take over moving forward or not.
Morton silenced critics with a 345-yard performance - bringing his season totals to 1,410 yards through the air, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
Morton has a small handful of challenging games remaining - including against Arizona State - but it is simple to see a world where Texas Tech wins the conference with this level of play.
4. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Sorsby has guided the Bearcats to four consecutive wins following a nail-biting loss to Nebraska in the opening week of the season, in which he struggled heavily.
Sorsby is now fifth in the nation in total QBR, while also having thrown 12 touchdowns over the last four games. There is also a bit of a dual threat element in the fold as well, as the junior has rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns.
The former Indiana quarterback has an opportunity to continue to climb this list in future weeks as Cincinnati continues its pursuit of shocking the Big 12 world.
3. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Robertson gathered the Baylor offense together late in a major comeback victory over Kansas State on Saturday - potentially keeping the team's Big 12 title hopes alive in the process.
The senior has thrown six touchdowns to only one interception since the loss to ASU - although the competition hasn't been as strong, he remains one of the best players at the position in the country.
2. Josh Hoover, TCU
Hoover has experienced as strong a season as one would have hoped for to this point - save for the fourth quarter collapse against the Sun Devils.
The redshirt junior bounced back from a two-turnover quarter by accounting for all five touchdowns the Horned Frogs scored against Colorado, including an incredibly potent fourth quarter from a scoring standpoint.
Hoover's pinpoint accuracy, general pocket awareness, and ability to make a diverse amount of throws will always have the star at or near the top of the conference.
1. Sam Leavitt
Few players have the mental fortitude to bounce back from a rough outing like Leavitt.
The redshirt sophomore has accounted for eight total touchdowns in the three games since his sub-100-yard performance against Mississippi State - the ultimate bonus is that the Sun Devil offense nearly reached 500 yards of total offense in the win over TCU, which very well might be a sign that the unit is making a turn for the better moving forward.
Leavitt has already outdueled Hoover and Robertson to this point. Now, the goal is to get the best of Dampier, Becht, and Noah Fifita over the final seven games of the year.
