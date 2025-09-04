Sam Leavitt Disrespected in QB Power Rankings
Sam Leavitt has spent the entirety of the 2025 offseason as the clear face of the Arizona State football program and as a Heisman Trophy contender.
The 20-year-old quarterback enjoyed an incredible redshirt freshman season in 2024, including 29 total touchdowns and a standout string of performances late in the season.
Many within the media appropriately adjusted to the impeccable season - ranking Leavitt within the top 10 at the position going into week one.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb was one of the many who spotted the Oregon native high in the preseason, as Leavitt was ranked seventh.
He dropped to 18 after the 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona - dropping below numerous rapid risers such as USC's Jayden Maiava.
More from Cobb below:
"Arizona State's 38-19 win over Northern Arizona wasn't the cleanest, but Leavitt totaled two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. A trip to Mississippi State in Week 2 will provide a better gauge of where he and the Sun Devils are as they embark on a season with big expectations."
Leavitt's dramatic 11-spot drop seems to be misplaced. Sure, the sophomore threw an ill-fated interception and didn't maximize the air arsenal in 39 attempts, but still threw a pair of impressive touchdown passes, secured a moment that secured early Heisman Trophy conversation with the 52-yard touchdown run, and looks as confident as ever on the field.
The former Michigan State player found his match in Tempe with Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo - Dillingham had previously recruited Leavitt as offensive coordinator at previous spots. Leavitt's mobility, big arm, proficient ball placement, and ability to push the ball downfield without risking costly turnovers make him an ideal fit for Dillingham's system.
Leavitt's is already among the best at the position from around the nation - he has the talent, supporting cast, and favorable schedule to be at the top of the position come January.
His journey to the NFL is just beginning - buckle up for the ride, Sun Devil fans.
