How Sam Leavitt Can Hit Amazing Rushing Mark
In the history of the Arizona State Sun Devils, no quarterback has ever rushed for 1,000 yards in a season. However, here's how I think Sam Leavitt could break the impossible.
For starters, the Sun Devils are living in a golden era. They won the Big 12 for the first time and have had highly drafted prospects like Cam Skattebo. Everything is aligning for the Sun Devils. So, Leavitt breaking a record would not surprise me.
Besides from a narrative perspective, it also makes sense from a football point of view. The aforementioned Skattebo is in the NFL, and there are significant question marks about the running back group. The Sun Devils do have skillful running backs, such as Kyson Brown, on their roster.
However, the Sun Devils do lack an actual dominant rusher. Leavitt could fill this role. For starters, Leavitt is a great scrambler. He is quick to run and is outstanding at running upfield. I see a lot of Bo Nix in Leavitt's game, who is also a great ball carrier at the Quarterback position.
Leavitt had 443 rushing yards last season. That is close to half a thousand, and that was even with Skattebo having a monster season. Leavitt hitting 1,000 yards is not totally out of the question.
The Sun Devils also have the personnel on the offensive line to do it. The Sun Devils have some prolific run blockers, including Ben Coleman, Kyle Scott, and Josh Atkins. The line is great at blocking in space and creating holes, which Leavitt could hit with his quick acceleration.
Now, Leavitt reaching this goal could be obtained by a mix of scrambling when the play breaks down, or QB-designed run plays. ASU has deep threat receivers such as Jordyn Tyson and Jalen Moss. Tyson and Moss can draw the attention of linebackers, opening up the middle of the field for Leavitt to run.
A lot of Leavitt's best runs last season came on these types of scramble drills. Leavitt has the grand vision needed to identify the open areas of the field. For option plays, Leavitt has showcased in previous games that he has the patience to execute them at a high level.
All the elements are in place for Sam Leavitt to do this; now, if he does, what does that mean? Well, most likely, Leavitt will go down as an ASU legend for being the first Sun Devil QB to have this achievement. It would additionally skyrocket Leavitt's NFL Draft stock, making him one of the premium QBs in next year's draft.
In conclusion, this would be an awesome addition to have on an already excellent resume for Leavitt.