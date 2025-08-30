Jordyn Tyson is a Top Receiver in 2026 NFL Draft
Jordyn Tyson is one of the players on the 2025 Arizona State football roster who will receive an extraordinary amount of attention - the star is entering his second season of game action for the Sun Devils after making a turn to stardom a year ago.
The 21-year-old junior is widely considered to be the front-runner to be the first receiver selected in the 2026 NFL draft, according to respected draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.
Kiper's praise of Tyson came when the dynamic player wasn't even the topic of discussion in the discussion surrounding who has the potential to be a major riser at the receiver position.
More from Kiper below:
- "Right now, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson would be my WR1 in the class. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 scores last season. He was balling late in 2024 with at least 125 yards in three straight games before an injury forced him out. With Leavitt throwing him the ball, the production should keep rolling in for Tyson now that he's back on the field."
Tyson's standard size, incredible route running ability, proven track record of winning reps at all three levels of the field, willingness as a blocker, and overall versatility are just some of the many reasons why he is considered a top prospect moving into 2026.
The Texas native spoke on how WR coach Hines Ward has aided in his growth into one of the top players in college football, and a potential star at the NFL level in the future, in an exclusive interview with ASU on SI earlier this month.
"So last year, he wasn't here in the spring. We got here, like right after the spring. So going through a full spring and a full summer, and now going through the fall with him, it's been life-changing. So we're really harping on the things he's harping on, but we got a longer period of time. So yeah, it's been..."
Tyson's support system is incredible, from a legendary NFL wide receiver to head coach Kenny Dillingham - all the way down to his incredible connection with star QB Sam Leavitt.
Tyson is set up to have an even stronger 2025 campaign compared to the previous season - and is in prime position to be a top 10 pick in next April's draft.
