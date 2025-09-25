Sun Devil Offense Drawing Praise From OC Marcus Arroyo
TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is currently preparing to face off against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night.
Part of the preparation included speaking with the media on Wednesday - discussing his offensive personnel, including QB Sam Leavitt and RB Kyson Brown.
Arroyo Praises Leavitt's Mentality
- "Yeah, I mean, that's, it's tough with a guy who's, he's going to say that, but in when the lights on, that's kind of what Sam does at times. I mean, you know, obviously, if you had your way, you want to be got those sick, clean and work through rhythm and play ball and not have things present themselves that his innate ability says, I'm gonna go. Because, really, sometimes when he goes, he's just gone, because it's an innate ability.
- So you see something that he just goes. The rest of it could be still going on. So, yeah, our design isn't for him to go out and be the workhorse in cowbell, to run the football or scramble around those present itself. And when it does, they're usually pretty productive. I mean, it is a reason. It's one of the primary, you know, calculators on some of the things that you look for quarterbacks. Can they extend plays? They can create plays on their own. But, yeah, he's got to do a good job of getting down and taking care of himself..."
Leavitt had previously said that he would prefer to not scramble as much as he did against Baylor - a game in which he saw a career-high total of rushing attempts as part of the offensive diet. the mentality Leavitt has is difficult to not admire, and Arroyo is right within that sphere of respect.
Arroyo Believes Kyson Brown's Return is Huge
Coach Dillingham previously stated that the de-facto starting running back would be back in a full role this week - something that Arroyo is embracing moving forward.
- "Yeah, I mean, Sipp, a big part of our big part of our group. You know, he's been around us. He knows the language. He's been out a few weeks with an ankle, but to have him back in the role is going to be really, really really good. It's been good for just the ability for the whole group to be able to take a big, deep breath, take some load off, and the veteran ship, and him here in offense, and I think he wants to get back out there. He's a good spark for us, a good catalyst that we need, and hopefully get injected back in this
K. Brown's return will surely be a positive development for both Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh, who are still sure to receive touches within the offense moving forward.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
