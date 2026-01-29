Arizona State Softball Stars Named to Big 12 Preseason List

TEMPE -- The Arizona State softball program has become a proud program over the last 40-plus years, as they have won roughly 66% of their games as a program and have a pair of national titles to their name over the last 20 years.

Former head coach Trisha Ford left after the 2022 season - securing 212 wins and over a 70% winning percentage in the process. Ford was replaced by Megan Bartlett, who experienced a pair of rough seasons before breaking out in 2025, to the tune of an NCAA regional appearance.

The 2026 season is just around the corner, with the Sun Devils receiving significant individual honors, as well as a palpable amount of hype as a team heading into the season opener - as revealed by Big 12 media polls on Wednesday.

P Kenzie Brown

Brown is a senior in her third season with the program following a decision to transfer from Tulsa following the 2023 season.

Brown posted a respectable season in 2024 before truly taking off as a junior - the talented pitcher put forth 174.1 innings, struck out 289 batters, earned a 1.28 earned run average, and won 19 games in the process.

The senior is now viewed as one of the best pitchers in the nation, and a major reason why the Sun Devils have a chance to make a run this season.

Outfielder Tanya Windle

Windle is another senior, while also being an Arizona native. The outfielder spent her first season at Utah Tech prior to transferring to Arizona State.

Windle has built up a reputation as one of the very best fielders in the Big 12, while also collecting 32 extra base hits, phenomenal batting metrics, and an impressive walk/strikeout ratio over the last two seasons.

Arizona State Projected to Finish Near Top of Big 12

Arizona State is currently projected to finish third in the Big 12 according to the preseason poll - ironically being tied with Arizona for third place in said poll.

Hopes in Tempe for the 2026 season are palpable, as there was a true leap taken forward last season. A third place finish would likely ensure that Arizona State returns to the regionals for a second consecutive campaign - much of that potential success hinges on the pair of All-Big 12 preseason team selections.

Arizona State is set to begin the season on February 5 in a doubleheader against Toledo and Oklahoma.

